Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight at seeing Arsenal complete a deal to sign defender Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion on a long-term contract.

The north London side finally confirmed the arrival of the 23-year-old defender on Friday after weeks of speculation linking him with a move to The Emirates.

Arsenal are understood to be paying a transfer fee of around £50m to Brighton, and White is thought to have signed a five-year contract with the Gunners.

The defender impressed in the Premier League for the Seagulls last season and he was included in the England squad for Euro 2020, although he didn’t make an appearance for Gareth Southgate’s men at this summer’s tournament.

Arteta has now spoken of his delight at seeing Arsenal complete a deal for White, revealing that the defender was one of the club’s “top targets”.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website after the deal was announced, Arteta said: “Ben was a top target for us and it’s great that we’ve completed his signing.

“Ben has been educated with two very good clubs, Brighton and Leeds, in recent seasons.

“He has benefitted well from two very good coaching set-ups and has shown with both Brighton and on loan with Leeds what a strong talent he is.

“Ben is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us.

“And of course, he is still young, so his age and profile fits with what we are building here. We are all looking forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans.”

White, who will wear the number four shirt, will be aiming to make his Premier League debut for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Brentford in their season opener on 13 August.

The Gunners finished in eighth place and without a trophy last season and will not be competing in Europe next term.

