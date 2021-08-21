Fabrizio Romano provides update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal future

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not likely to leave Arsenal before the close of the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gabon international’s situation at The Emirates has been a talking point in recent days amid suggestions that he could be set for a surprise move away from the north London club.

There had been talk about the possibility of a swap deal with FC Barcelona, with playmaker Philippe Coutinho heading in the opposite direction.

However, Italian reporter Romano has now revealed that that deal is unlikely to happen and Aubameyang is probably going to stay at Arsenal beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said: “I’m told it’s not true. I’m told there is nothing going on with Aubameyang.

“I was checking last week with Inter because they’re looking for a striker and they always appreciated Aubameyang. Inter told me it’s impossible because of his salary.

“The links with Barcelona and Coutinho, they’ve also said it’s a ‘no’ because they’re not considering Aubameyang as an option for their team.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their first home Premier League game of the season on Sunday afternoon when they welcome London rivals to The Emirates.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Brentford in their opening game of the season last weekend.

