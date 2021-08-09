Arsenal are not pushing to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old Italy international has been linked with a possible move to The Emirates this summer after his fine performances for his national side at Euro 2020.

Locatelli scored four goals and made two assists in Serie A last season and also netted twice in five games for Italy at this summer’s tournament.

Both Juventus and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing Locatelli this summer, with the Serie A side believed to be leading the race for his signature.

According to Romano, Juventus are yet to agree a transfer fee with Sassuolo for Locatelli, but Arsenal have cooled their interest because they are focusing on other potential signings and know that the player would rather stay in Italy.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said: “Juve’s bid is low because they know the player wants to go to Juventus.

“There is still no agreement with Sassuolo. In the last meeting, Juventus were offering the same money that they offered in the first meeting. That’s why the situation is the same. Sassuolo are not happy with the bid.

“I’m told the two clubs are still in contact and Juventus are still hoping to do this deal. They’re working on it.

“I’m also told Arsenal aren’t pushing for Locatelli. They know the player wants to go to Juventus and they’re working on different things.

“I don’t see Locatelli moving to Arsenal this summer.”

Arsenal, who finished in eighth place in the table last season, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brentford on Friday.

