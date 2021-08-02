Arsenal will make a move to land Martin Odegaard if there is any chance he could leave Real Madrid this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old Norway international enjoyed a successful loan spell at the north London club in the second half of last season after he moved to the club from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

Odegaard scored one goal and made two assists in 14 Premier League games for the north London side last season but he has since returned to Real Madrid after his loan spell came to an end.

Arsenal did not have the option to buy Odegaard on a permanent basis in their previous loan deal, and as things stand, the playmaker will be a Real Madrid player next season.

However, Italian reporter Romano has suggested that Odegaard’s future is not fully decided yet and Arsenal would be quick to make a move to try and bring him back to The Emirates if he were to become available.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said: “Trust me, if Arsenal have a one per cent chance to sign Odegaard, they will go for Odegaard.

“They love the player, the board loves the player, Arteta loves the player. Odegaard was loving his time at Arsenal. He thought it was the perfect loan for him. The feeling between Odegaard and Arsenal has always been so good.

“It’s up to Real Madrid. If Real Madrid in August tell Arsenal they’re prepared to sell the player or loan the player out again, Arsenal will be ready. They’re ready to make a bid on a permanent move if Real Madrid want [that].

“At the moment, the situation is still the same. The player’s camp expects Real Madrid to make a final decision in the coming weeks if he’ll be on the market.”

Odegaard had been limited to just seven appearances in the first half of last season in the Spanish league before his eventual move to Arsenal.

