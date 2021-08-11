Arsenal would still like to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid if possible this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Norway international spent the second half of last season on loan to the Gunners and impressed as he became a regular in the first team under Mikel Arteta.

Odegaard has since returned to Real Madrid after his loan spell at the north London side came to an end, despite suggestions that Arsenal could move to sign the playmaker on a permanent deal.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Real Madrid have still not made a final decision about Odegaard’s future, and Arsenal could make a move to sign him if there is any indication that he may be available for transfer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Martin Odegaard is one of the players to keep an eye on. Real Madrid have not decided about him yet.

“Let me say two things about Arsenal. Odegaard is still the main option for Arsenal at No10 if Real Madrid decide to sell the player.

“If Real Madrid decide to sell the player, Arsenal will be ready to jump in with a permanent deal for Odegaard.”

Arsenal will kick off the new Premier League campaign when they take on Brentford away from home on Friday night.

The Gunners ended up in eighth place in the Premier League and without a trophy last season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip