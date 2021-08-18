Arsenal are working on a permanent deal to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid as one of their “priorities” before the summer transfer window closes, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Odegaard has been linked with a permanent move to Arsenal this summer after he enjoyed a successful six-month loan spell with the north London club in the second half of last season.

The 22-year-old Norway playmaker scored one goal and made two assists in 14 Premier League games for Arsenal from January onwards as the Gunners ended up in eighth place in the table.

Odegaard returned to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell with the Gunners, despite Arsenal being reported to be keen on landing the playmaker on a permanent deal.

Now, according to Italian reporter Romano, Real Madrid are open to the idea of selling Odegaard this summer, and Arsenal are keen to make a move to bring him to The Emirates on a permanent deal if possible.

Speaking on his YouTube channel this week, Romano said: “Talking about Arsenal, there is Martin Odegaard. The midfielder of Real Madrid has chances to leave the club.

“Arsenal are negotiating with Real Madrid for Odegaard to understand if they can agree on the fee so the Norwegian midfielder can come back to Arsenal.

“It would be a permanent deal. He can become the new number 10. They need new signings and they’re working on Odegaard as one of their priorities.”

Arsenal, who lost 2-0 to Brentford in their Premier League opener on Friday, will take on London rivals Chelsea FC at The Emirates in their next game on Sunday afternoon.

