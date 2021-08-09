Arsenal will remain keen on a move to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a relatively successful loan spell at Arsenal last season after having joined the Gunners from Real Madrid back in the January transfer window on a six-month deal.

The playmaker has since returned to Real Madrid and has begun pre-season training with the Spanish side, and he looks poised to remain at the La Liga club beyond the summer.

It is understood that Arsenal were keen on a signing Odegaard on a permanent deal from Real Madrid but there has been no official word of any potential move so far.

According to Romano, Arsenal would jump at the chance to sign Odegaard on a permanent transfer this summer but it remains to be seen whether a deal is on the cards.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Romano said: “I keep saying Odegaard is a serious option [for Arsenal]. They love the player.

“If Real Madrid will change the position in the coming days and say they’re prepared to sell the player or to offload the player, Arsenal will be ready to sign the player in a permanent deal.”

Arsenal will kick off their new Premier League season with a trip to Brentford on Friday night.

