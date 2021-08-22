Martin Keown questions Arsenal’s signing of Martin Odegaard

Martin Keown has admitted his surprise at Arsenal’s decision to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent transfer.

The 22-year-old signed for the Gunners on Friday after having spent a six-month loan spell at the north London club last season.

Odegaard had initially returned to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell, but Arsenal then followed up with a bid to land the Norway playmaker on a permanent deal.

Arsenal have been busy in the summer transfer window, after having recruited the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale, along with Odegaard.

Former Gunners defender Keown has now admitted that he is not wholly convinced by the signing of Odegaard and he feels that Arsenal should have instead spent big on a new midfielder.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Keown said: “Odegaard came in after Boxing Day. Yes, the results improved largely. He played 16 times, nine starts, five (substitute appearances), one goal two assists.

“I think [Emile] Smith Rowe is a better player in that position. But if the manager feels this Odegaard can bring something extra to the group then time will tell again.

“I don’t think though that he’s a world-class player but I do think he’s a promising player.

“The other signings, it’s still too early to say. Lokonga in midfield played OK the other night.

“I would’ve thought that’s where the money should have been spent, big money in that central midfield position.”

Arsenal are currently gearing up for their home Premier League clash against Chelsea FC in the top flight on Sunday afternoon.

