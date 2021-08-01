Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Hector Bellerin's Arsenal future

Fabrizio Romano says Inter Milan are not in advanced talks to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal this summer

Sunday 1 August 2021, 23:30 UK
Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin (Photo: The Sport Review)

There is “nothing advanced” in Inter Milan’s interest in signing Hector Bellerin from Arsenal this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Bellerin’s future at Arsenal has been a talking point over the last few weeks amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of the north London club this summer.

The 26-year-old Spaniard scored one goal and made two assists in 25 Premier League games for the Gunners last term and it has been suggested that he could leave The Emirates ahead of Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge.

Inter Milan have been mentioned as one of the clubs potentially interested in signing the Spaniard this summer as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of their Serie A title defence.

However, Italian reporter Romano has now revealed that Inter Milan have not made any significant progress in their bid to sign Bellerin, mainly because they want to land the full-back on loan with an option to buy – something that Arsenal are not interested in.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said: “Talking about interest [in Bellerin] is true because Inter are looking for a right-back after losing Hakimi.

“Bellerin is one of the players they’ve been in contact with his agent. What I’m told that there is nothing agreed and nothing advanced because Inter want to sign a player in this position with a loan to buy obligation.

“At the moment, there’s nothing advanced with Bellerin because Arsenal are not considering as of today – maybe in August they’ll change their position – the loan to buy option.

“They want a permanent deal. That’s why the situation is still quiet with Inter.

“The player would love to join Inter as he would love to return to Spain with Sevilla or Atletico.”

Arsenal will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Brentford on 13 August.

