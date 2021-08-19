Mikael Silvestre predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Mikael Silvestre believes that Arsenal’s main focus should be breaking into the Premier League’s top six this season.

The north London side ended up in eighth place in the Premier League table last term as they struggled to find consistent form in the top flight for most of the campaign.

Arsenal suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Brentford in their Premier League opener last Friday night and they will be looking to bounce back when they host London rivals Chelsea FC this weekend.

The Gunners missed out on a spot in Europe altogether this season, meaning that they will only be focusing on domestic affairs this term.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United defender Silvestre believes that the north London side are going to find it tough to compete with their big-spending rivals this season and he feels that only a top-six finish is within reach for the Gunners.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Silvestre said: “When a team like Arsenal see the top teams spending a lot of money and bringing in quality players, it will worry them quite a bit.

“They already had a tough task with having to improve from last season and closing the gap, but this has made it extremely hard for Mikel Arteta and his team to break into the top six this season.

“That must be their main aim this season – to break back into the top six.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004, and they haven’t finished in the top four since 2016, when they ended up second behind Leicester City.

