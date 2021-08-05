Granit Xhaka is very close to signing a new contract at Arsenal to keep him at the north London club until 2025, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Switzerland international’s future has been a constant talking point this summer after he was heavily linked with a move to AS Roma early on in the transfer window.

However, a deal for Xhaka to move to the Serie A club failed to materialise and the midfielder has since begun his pre-season preparations with Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed that Xhaka would be staying at the north London club in recent days and Romano now says that the Switzerland international is close to penning a new and improved contract with the Gunners.

Romano says that Xhaka is set to be handed an improved salary and his new deal will keep him at The Emirates until the summer of 2025.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast this week, Romano said: “It’s really close. He hasn’t signed yet but it’s really close for Xhaka. The deal is set to be completed.

“It will be a four-year deal until 2025 with an increase of salary.

“He had an agreement on personal terms with AS Roma who were pushing to have him. He was waiting [for AS Roma] but the deal collapsed.

“Why did the deal collapse? Roma had an emergency deal with [the Leonardo] Spinazzola injury so they needed a left-back. They spent the money they had in place for Xhaka on Matias Vina so their bid for Xhaka was rejected – €12m plus €3m in add-ons.

“Now Xhaka is really close to signing a contract with Arsenal.”

Xhaka scored one goal and made two assists in 31 Premier League games for Arsenal last season as they finished in eighth place in the table and without a trophy.

