Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Marco Asensio’s situation at Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Todofichajes is reporting that Asensio is facing an uncertain future at los Blancos following the return of Carlo Ancelotti to the Spanish capital this summer.

The same article states that Asensio’s recent injury problems have caused the Spain international to fall out of favour at the La Liga giants, opening the door to a potential exit this summer.

According to the same story, Real Madrid are open to listening to offers for Asensio provided that the Spanish giants receive a suitable bid for the talented midfielder this summer.

Todofichajes go on to write that Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Tottenham are all monitoring Asensio’s situation at Real Madrid in the current transfer window.

The Spanish media outlet adds that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shown a particular interest in signing Asensio from Real Madrid.

Arteta is thought to be a fan of Asensio’s style of play and the Arsenal boss believes the Spain international could add quality to his midfield, according to the report.

The story claims that Arsenal have already established contact with Real Madrid and the Spanish side would be prepared to sell if the north London side made a bid in the region of €40m (£29m).

