Atletico Madrid have informed Arsenal and Manchester United that Kieran Trippier is not for sale this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS is reporting that Atletico are reluctant to sell the England international in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Diego Simeone doesn’t want to disrupt his title-winning defence despite interest from the Premier League in Trippier.

According to the same story, Atletico aren’t prepared to enter into negotiations with Arsenal, Manchester United or any club about the sale of Trippier.

AS write that los Rojiblancos have given an emphatic ‘no’ to every enquiry about the former Tottenham Hotspur full-back this summer.

The Spanish media outlet claim that the La Liga champions have had to explain to suitors on several occasions that Trippier remains a vital member of Simeone’s team.

Atletico would only be willing to sell Trippier if Arsenal or Manchester United made an offer in the region of €60m (£51m) this summer, according to the report.

Trippier has made six assists in 28 games in La Liga last season to help los Rojiblancos beat FC Barcelona and Real Madrid to the Spanish top-flight title last term.

The England star has played for Barnsley, Burnley and Spurs during his career in English football.

