Arsenal are looking unlikely to be able to do a deal to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United this summer, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

The north London side have been credited with an interest in the English shot-stopper as they look to bolster their options at the back this summer.

The 23-year-old started all of Sheffield United’s 38 games in the Premier League last season but could not help them avoid the drop down to the Championship.

Arsenal have just under two weeks to complete their transfer business for the summer before the window closes at the end of the month.

According to Sky Sports reporter Sheth, it looks increasingly unlikely that the Gunners will be able to bring in Ramsdale this summer, and that means they could turn their attentions elsewhere.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Sheth said: “Arsenal made the Sheffield United goalkeeper their number one target but they’ve failed to agree a fee so far.

“It looks increasingly difficult that this one will get done.

“Arsenal might change tact now and go for a number two and maybe bring a number two on loan. If they can do that, they’ll allow Alex Runarsson to leave the club.”

Arsenal kicked off their Premier League campaign with a disappointing 2-0 loss away to newly-promoted Brentford on Friday night.

The north London side will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host London rivals Chelsea FC at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip