‘It’s a lot of money’: Stewart Robson issues warning about new Arsenal signing

Stewart Robson has warned Ben White that he will need to step his game up and perform well regularly for Arsenal because he isn’t “proven” yet.

The 23-year-old defender finally completed his big-money move to The Emirates from Brighton and Hove Albion last week following months of speculation linking him with a switch to north London.

Arsenal are widely reported to have paid a transfer fee of around £50m to land the England international, who will presumably go straight into the starting line-up at the heart of the Gunners’ defence.

White was a regular fixture in the Brighton team last season and he made 36 appearances for the Seagulls last term after a successful recent spell at Leeds United.

Former Arsenal star Robson, however, believes that White has a lot of proving to do and feels that the Gunners have shelled out a lot of money for a player who is not as experienced as he’s like.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Robson said of the transfer: “It certainly is a lot of money.

“If you’re going to bring in someone like Ben White, he’s got to be the leader. He has to be the main player.

“I’m not sure Arsenal see him like that. I keep reading [that] Arsenal believe he has great potential…he will be a top-class defender.

“If you’re paying £50m, he’s got to be your main man. He has to be your leader and he’s got to be a good defender.

“He had a good season at Brighton and an even better one at Leeds but it’s a lot of money to spend on a player who I would say isn’t proven yet.”

White could make his Premier League debut for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Brentford in their season curtain-raiser on 13 August.

