Ben White has revealed that he didn’t need much convincing to sign for Arsenal from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

The north London side confirmed that they had signed the 23-year-old defender on Friday after weeks of speculation linking him with a big-money move from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal are understood to be set to pay around £50m for the signing and White is widely reported to have penned a five-year deal with the Gunners.

White had to contend with intense speculation about his future during his time at Euro 2020 with England over the summer, but the central defender has now revealed that he did not need much convincing that the move would be the right one for him.

The defender spoke about his proposed move with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu before the transfer and said moving the Gunners was an easy decision to make.

“I don’t think I needed too much convincing to be fair,” White told Arsenal Media. “Obviously Arsenal speaks for itself and I spoke to the gaffer a number of times during the summer. I got good vibes and the way the gaffer wants to play, I think I can produce quality in this team and hopefully get Arsenal back.

“I’ve played in the Football League, I’ve played for a number of teams on loan and the hunger’s still there. I’m really happy to be at a massive club like this and hopefully bring the level up of this team.

“When times get hard in games, I can step up and control situations. I’m very relaxed on the ball and through that I can produce quality in bad moments of the game.

“My main [position] is obviously centre back. That’s where I’ve developed over the years. I’ve slotted into different positions to help the team and I feel like I can do that to help the team. If I need to do that this season, I’ll definitely be up for it.”

White will be hoping to make his Premier League debut for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Brentford in the season curtain-raiser on 13 August.

Arsenal are looking to break back into the top four this season after they finished eighth and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip