Jamie Carragher has revealed that he is a huge fan of Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and he is tipping him to be one of the young talents to watch in the Premier League this season.

Smith Rowe was one of Arsenal’s top performers last season after having broken into the first team at The Emirates under Mikel Arteta.

The 21-year-old midfielder scored two goals and made four assists in 20 Premier League games for the Gunners as they ended up eighth in the table and he also scored once and made three assists in the Europa League.

Smith Rowe has started both of Arsenal’s Premier League games this season but has not been able to prevent them from slipping to defeats by Brentford and Chelsea FC.

The midfielder, who signed a new deal with the Gunners this summer, will be hoping to push on and make himself a regular starter in the first team this season.

And Liverpool FC legend Carragher is expecting big things from the Englishman this season.

Explaining why he has picked Smith Rowe as his young talent to watch in the Premier League this season, Carragher said on Sky Sports on Monday night: “I think he has been outstanding, I loved watching him last season.

“Even though Arsenal have made a poor start to the season, he was arguably the best player on the pitch for the Friday Night Football.

“It is the way he moves with the ball. Very rarely do I see even the top players be able to receive the ball on the back foot on both sides, he can go with his left or his right.

“I am a huge fan of his.”

Arsenal will travel to Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime.

