Arsenal have still not made a decision about a potential deal to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after having suffered three defeats from their opening three games in the top flight.

Arsenal were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City at The Etihad on Saturday to add to defeats by Chelsea FC and Brentford.

The north London side have been active in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Nuno Tavares.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in signing 23-year-old Lyon midfielder Aouar this summer but a deal has not yet materialised.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Arsenal have not yet made a final decision about Aouar, who could also be a target for Tottenham.

Writing in a column for Benchwarmers, Romano said: “Keep an eye on Houssem Aouar as a last-minute opportunity for English clubs.

“Arsenal have so far not given an answer for the OL midfielder.

“Tottenham instead tried an unsuccessful exchange between Serge Aurier and Emerson Royal with Barcelona, while continuing to look for a new midfielder and a right back in the last hours of the transfer market.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Norwich City.

