Jack Grealish has taken to social media to offer his congratulations to Ben White after the defender completed his big-money move to Arsenal on Friday.

White was finally unveiled as an Arsenal player on Friday after weeks of speculation linking him with a transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The central defender is widely reported to have signed a five-year contract with the Gunners and Arsenal are believed to have shelled out around £50m to bring him to The Emirates.

White, 23, had to contend with intense speculation about his future during the summer and while he was on international duty with England at Euro 2020.

Both he and Grealish were part of the England squad for this summer’s tournament and the Aston Villa midfielder was quick to congratulate White on his move after it was confirmed on Friday.

White shared a picture of himself with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu on Instagram and wrote the caption: “My new home. Can’t wait to get started @arsenal.”

And his England team-mate Grealish was quick to leave a comment, saying: “Congrats brother. Fully deserved”, with a clapping and football emoji.

White will be hoping to make his first Premier League appearance for Arsenal when the Gunners kick off the new season with a trip to face newly-promoted Brentford on 13 August.

