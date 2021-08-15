Arsenal are looking to offload Alexandre Lacazette before the close of the summer transfer window at the end of the month, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The 30-year-old striker’s situation at The Emirates has been a talking point over the last few weeks and the Frenchman has been linked with a possible move away from The Emirates.

Lacazette’s current contract at Arsenal is due to expire next summer and the Gunners will be likely to want to resolve his future one way or another this year.

The striker was not included in the Arsenal squad for their 2-0 defeat by Brentford in their Premier League opener on Friday night after he was described as being “unwell” by Mikel Arteta.

According to Castles, Arsenal are looking to sell Lacazette this summer but finding a buyer is proving to be difficult for the north London side.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “Lacazette is difficult to move out. Arsenal are actively trying to move him out.

“The information I have is Lacazette is reluctant to move this summer. He’s keen to wait until he’s a free agent in a year’s time so he can decide where he wants to go.

“It’s been mentioned that he’s an alternative for Roma should they not secure [Tammy] Abraham.

“The guidance I have is that Roma don’t want to sign Lacazette. So that’s not a good solution to their conundrum.”

Lacazette scored 13 goals and made two assists in 31 Premier League games for Arsenal last season.

