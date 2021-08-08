Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal link to Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal may struggle to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan this summer, especially if Romelu Lukaku ends up joining Chelsea FC, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side are currently in the process of revamping their squad this summer as they prepare for Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge at The Emirates.

Arsenal have already spent big on bringing in Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Ben White this summer as they aim to mount a top-four challenge next season.

The Gunners have also been credited with an interest in Argentine forward Martinez, who scored 17 goals and made six assists for Inter in their title-winning campaign last term.

However, according to Italian journalist Romano, the north London side are unlikely to be able to sign Martinez this summer as things stand.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said: “There are huge chances for Lautaro Martinez [at Inter] if Lukaku is going to leave.

“Inter will spend some of the money they receive from the Lukaku deal on extending Martinez’s contract. Inter can’t sell two top players in the same summer.

“So that’s why the situation with Arsenal is really quiet. They were inquiring about Lautaro but it was really difficult.

“The player wants to play in the Champions League so it wasn’t an easy one for Arsenal.”

Arsenal, who finished in eighth place and without a trophy last season, will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brentford on Friday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip