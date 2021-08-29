Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal’s 5-0 thrashing by Man City

Mesut Ozil has taken to social media to offer his reaction to Arsenal’s humiliating 5-0 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The north London side were completely outplayed by Pep Guardiola’s men as they suffered a chastening loss to the Premier League champions at The Etihad.

Granit Xhaka was sent off in the 35th minute as goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri sealed a comfortable home win for the Citizens.

Arsenal have suffered a disastrous start to the new Premier League season, with Mikel Arteta’s side yet to pick up a point or score a goal.

The Gunners had lost 2-0 to Brentford and Chelsea FC before Saturday’s thrashing by Manchester City.

Former Arsenal star Ozil took to social media after Saturday’s game to urge the Gunners to “trust the process” in the wake of their poor start to the season.

Posting after the game, Ozil wrote on Twitter: “Trust the process 💔😟”

Arsenal will attempt to pick up their first Premier League points of the season on 11 September when they host Norwich at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip