Arsenal remain interested in a deal to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal and Real Madrid are open to selling the playmaker, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The north London side have been strongly linked with a permanent move to sign the 22-year-old after his successful loan spell at The Emirates in the second half of last season.

Odegaard joined the Gunners on a six-month loan deal back in January and he scored one goal and made two assists in 14 Premier League games for the north London side.

The Norway international returned to Real Madrid at the end of the loan spell and he had been hoping to fight for a place in the first team at the Spanish club.

However, according to Castles, it has now been made clear to the midfielder that his opportunities to feature are likely to be limited, and so he could seek a move away before the close of the transfer window.

Castles also claims that Real Madrid would be willing to sell Odegaard in a permanent deal if Arsenal stump up a suitable offer.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “Odegaard went back to Real Madrid wanting to play and thinking there was a possibility this season that he could get himself into the team.

“The guidance I am getting from Real Madrid is Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t favour him and will play other playmakers and creative midfielders ahead of him.

“The message seems to have reached Odegaard that there won’t be as much playing time as he had hoped there would be.

“There is a strong interest from Arsenal. They tried to secure him earlier in the window. There is obviously a big problem at Arsenal and a lot of pressure on them to bring some players in.

“They see an opportunity because [Mikel] Arteta is not happy with the players.

“My guidance [is that] should Arsenal put in a significant offer for Odegaard, Florentino Perez would be happy to get the cash and put it towards the [Kylian] Mbappe deal.”

Arsenal will host Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

