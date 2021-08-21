Paul Merson believes that Arsenal have made a “mistake” by signing Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer.

The Gunners confirmed the permanent signing of the 22-year-old Norway international on Friday after he spent a six-month loan spell with the Gunners last season.

Odegaard scored one goal and made two assists for Arsenal in 14 Premier League games for the Gunners last season after he moved to The Emirates on loan from Real Madrid back in January.

The playmaker will now be looking to establish himself as a regular fixture in the Arsenal first team as the Gunners look to challenge for a top-four finish this season.

However, former Arsenal star Merson has not been impressed by the Gunners’ transfer business this term and he is not sure about the signing of Odegaard.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Mikel Arteta is making a mistake signing Martin Odegaard – and his job could soon be on the line.

“What are they doing signing Odegaard? If Odegaard really wanted to be at Arsenal he would have signed at the end of his loan.

“But he didn’t want to join them. He wanted to go back to Real Madrid. In days gone by that would have been it. Arsenal would have said – sorry, you’ve had your chance. Next!

“He didn’t exactly pull up any trees on loan did he? He only scored two goals! I think it’s a mistake. I think it’s another lazy signing. No other Premier League team was going for him.

“No-one else is trying to sign Aaron Ramsdale either – and he’s let in 125 goals in two seasons in the Premier League!

“I don’t know who’s picking these players. I wonder if it really is Arteta. But whoever it is, it will be Arteta paying the price if it all goes wrong.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League showdown against Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Brentford in their season curtain raiser last weekend.

