Arsenal will retain an interest in signing Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid until the end of the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has returned to his parent club Real Madrid after enjoying a positive six-month loan spell with Arsenal in the second half of last season.

Odegaard scored one goal and made two assists in 14 Premier League games for Arsenal after having moved to the club in the winter transfer window on a short-term loan deal.

Arsenal were reported to be interested in landing the Norway playmaker on a permanent deal but as things stand, the midfielder is back at Real Madrid and preparing for the new season.

According to Italian journalist Romano, the north London side continue to hold an interest in Odegaard and will make a move before the transfer deadline if there is any indication from Real Madrid that they will let the player go.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said: “Arsenal are still waiting for Odegaard as a priority.

“Remember when we had rumours about James Maddison. I always say to remember about Arsenal and Odegaard until the last day of the summer transfer window because if Real Madrid change their position and are prepared to sell the player, Arsenal will be there.

“Arsenal are still thinking about Odegaard.”

Arsenal will take on Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game on Sunday 22 August.

