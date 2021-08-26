Gary Neville reveals why he’s worried about Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Gary Neville says he is worried about the way Arsenal’s squad has been constructed and fears that the Gunners could be major under-achievers in the Premier League this season.

The north London side have endured a poor start to the new Premier League season, with the Gunners having lost to Brentford and Chelsea FC in their opening two games.

Those defeats have left them in 19th place in the Premier League table heading into Saturday lunchtime’s clash against Manchester City at The Etihad.

Arsenal have spent big on a number of transfers this summer, bringing in the likes of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and Ben White from Brighton, as well as goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United.

Former Manchester United and England star Neville feels that there is something not quite right about the way the Arsenal team has been constructed and he is concerned about their prospects in the Premier League this season.

Explaining why he has picked Arsenal as the under-achievers in the Premier League this season, Neville said on Sky Sports on Monday: “I think they’ve got a good young coach but at the moment I worry about the make-up of the squad, it doesn’t feel right.

“That’s not because they’ve lost their first two games.

“They’ve got a mixture of young players that you can imagine are committed, desperate to do well, have got talent, and then I think about the guidance I got as a young player at Manchester United, from unbelievable senior players in that dressing room, and I don’t think they’ve got the right direction around them in that structure.”

Arsenal finished eighth and without a trophy last season and they have not won the Premier League since 2004.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip