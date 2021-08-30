Piers Morgan sends clear message to Arsenal chiefs after 5-0 defeat at Man City

Piers Morgan has taken to social media to urge the Arsenal hierarchy to sack Mikel Arteta after the club’s humiliating 5-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

The north London side suffered a thrashing at The Etihad as they were reduced to 10 men in the first half following Granit Xhaka’s sending off for reckless challenge.

Two goals from Ferran Torres, along with strikes from Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri secured a dominant home win for the defending Premier League champions.

Arsenal have now conceded nine goals without reply in their opening three games and are yet to take a point in the Premier League this season after defeats by Brentford and Chelsea FC.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan has not been at all impressed by what he has seen from Arteta’s side this term and he feels that it’s time to bring in a new manager to replace the Spaniard.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday, Morgan wrote: “Bottom of the League. Three games, three losses. 9 goals conceded, 0 scored.

“This after our worst season for decades & failing to qualify for any European competition.

“Arteta’s been a disaster – he has to go. #ArtetaOUT.”

Arsenal, who have not won the Premier League since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2004, will return to action after the international break with a home clash against Norwich City on Saturday 11 September.

