Jamie O’Hara predicts where Arsenal are going to finish

Jamie O’Hara believes that Arsenal will end up in the bottom half of the Premier League table this season if they stick with Mikel Arteta as manager.

The north London side have endured a poor start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves in 19th place in the table after having lost their opening two games.

Their surprise 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening day of the season was followed up by a comprehensive 2-0 defeat by Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal will attempt to pick up their first Premier League points of the season when they take on Manchester City away from home on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners have spent big in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard to bolster Arteta’s squad.

However, O’Hara reckons that the north London side are in trouble and that they are likely to struggle to finish in the top half of the table this season.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, O’Hara said: “They’re going to be in page two Arsenal this season, I can see them finishing 13th or 14th.

“If they stick with Arteta they are going to finish in the bottom half of the season. Look at them, they’re miles off it.

“They’ve got no direction, no plan. All these young lads are just potential, but you need leaders in the dressing room to get the best out of them. There aren’t any leaders in the team.”

Arsenal finished eighth and without a trophy last season.

