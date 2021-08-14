Arsenal remain in negotiations to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United but are not close to a deal as things stand, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side have been credited with an interest in bringing the 23-year-old goalkeeper to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to add to his options between the posts.

Ramsdale started all 38 of Sheffield United’s Premier League games last season but he was unable to prevent them from suffering relegation from the English top flight.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Arsenal remain in discussions over a potential deal to sign Ramsdale this summer, but the Gunners are yet to settle on a fee with the Blades as the clock ticks down on the transfer window.

Asked about Arsenal’s interest in the goalkeeper, Romano told the Don Robbie YouTube channel: “It’s true Arsenal have an interest, as I’ve said many times.

“Arsenal like the player and they consider him a good option. I’m told they’re not close to signing him. They are negotiating but they’re not close.

“They’re not prepared to pay £30m to £35m for Ramsdale. They want to pay £20m to £21m with add-ons but not £30m to £35m. So that’s why there’s no agreement at the moment.

“Arsenal are considering other options. I wouldn’t say it’s 100 per cent finished between Arsenal and Ramsdale but it’s up to Sheffield United more than Arsenal.

“Arsenal have been really clear they want to spend around £21m to £22m but no more than this.”

Arsenal are focusing purely on domestic affairs this season and they will take on London rivals Chelsea FC at The Emirates in their second Premier League game of the season next Sunday.

