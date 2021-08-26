Rio Ferdinand predicts where Arsenal are going to finish

Rio Ferdinand is tipping Arsenal to finish in ninth place in the Premier League table this season.

The north London side have endured a difficult start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves in 19th place in the table after having lost their opening two games.

Mikel Arteta’s side slumped to a 2-0 loss to Brentford in their opener, before they were also beaten 2-0 by Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal managed to pick up their first win of the season on Wednesday night when they claimed a 6-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the second round of the League Cup.

The Gunners are now gearing up for their crunch showdown against Manchester City at The Etihad on Saturday lunchtime.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand feels that Arsenal are going to struggle to match their eighth-placed finish from last season and he is tipping them to end up ninth this term.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I would be happy with top 10 if I was you lot [Arsenal fans].

“I reckon you finish ninth. I think they’ll finish ninth. Let me look at the league table right now, you’re 19th right now.

“Brighton would bang up Arsenal right now! Brighton would be a problem for you lot!

“He still thinks it’s the O2 Arsenal with the O2 on the shirt. Brighton would smack you up, bruv!

“You lot need to do something because, boy… You know what, I can’t even laugh this week because Man United put a dent in my confidence.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip