Roy Keane makes prediction about Arsenal after 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC

Roy Keane has his say after Chelsea FC's dominant 2-0 victory over Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 24 August 2021
Roy Keane
Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has warned Arsenal fans that it’s going to be a “long old season” for the Gunners after their 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The north London side were thoroughly outplayed by the Blues at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James in the first half handed Thomas Tuchel’s men all three points.

Arsenal have now lost their opening two games of the season after their 2-0 loss to Brentford earlier this month, and Mikel Arteta’s men are now down in 19th place in the table.

Chelsea FC dominated the game at The Emirates and enjoyed 65 per cent of the possession against their London rivals.

Former Manchester United captain Keane was highly impressed by Chelsea FC’s performance against the Gunners, and he thinks that it’s going to be a difficult season for Arteta’s Arsenal.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Keane said of Chelsea FC’s display: “Very comfortable, scored two, could have been seven if they really went for it the second half.

“We saw the quality in the players, confidence, they have a swagger Chelsea, and you can see the shortcomings of Arsenal.

“There’s no hiding place, Arsenal are well short and it’s going to be a long old season for Arsenal.”

Arsenal will attempt to pick up their first Premier League points of the season when they take on Manchester City away from home on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners are in League Cup action on Wednesday night when they travel to take on West Bromwich Albion in the second round.

