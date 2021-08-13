Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to a report in England.

Website football.london is reporting that the Gunners are in the market to sign a new goalkeeper this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to find an alternative to Germany international Bernd Leno.

The same article states that Arsenal are looking to complete a deal to sign Ramsdale despite previously being linked with a swoop to sign Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.

According to the same story, Sheffield United are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £30m despite the Blades being relegated to the Championship last term.

football.london goes on to add that Arsenal are prepared to make an initial bid of £24m before performance-related add-ons could increase the transfer fee to Sheffield United’s valuation of £30m.

The website writes that the north London side have already failed with two bids for the England international, and the Gunners are running out of time to complete a deal this summer.

Ramsdale started his career at Sheffield United before he completed a move to Bournemouth in an £800,000 deal in the 2017 January transfer window.

The England shot-stopper returned to Sheffield United in a £20m deal last summer but Ramsdale was unable to help the Blades avoid demotion to the Championship.

