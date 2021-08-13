Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Championship side - report

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 13 August 2021, 06:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to a report in England.

Website football.london is reporting that the Gunners are in the market to sign a new goalkeeper this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to find an alternative to Germany international Bernd Leno.

The same article states that Arsenal are looking to complete a deal to sign Ramsdale despite previously being linked with a swoop to sign Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.

According to the same story, Sheffield United are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £30m despite the Blades being relegated to the Championship last term.

football.london goes on to add that Arsenal are prepared to make an initial bid of £24m before performance-related add-ons could increase the transfer fee to Sheffield United’s valuation of £30m.

The website writes that the north London side have already failed with two bids for the England international, and the Gunners are running out of time to complete a deal this summer.

Ramsdale started his career at Sheffield United before he completed a move to Bournemouth in an £800,000 deal in the 2017 January transfer window.

The England shot-stopper returned to Sheffield United in a £20m deal last summer but Ramsdale was unable to help the Blades avoid demotion to the Championship.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ian Wright
‘Without a doubt’: Ian Wright makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Reporter: Tottenham getting 'really serious' about signing Lautaro Martinez
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal in three-way battle to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria - report
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic: What I really think of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Fabrizio Romano gives update on Man United link to Eduardo Camavinga
Related Articles

Home »
Ian Wright
‘Without a doubt’: Ian Wright makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Reporter: Tottenham getting 'really serious' about signing Lautaro Martinez
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal in three-way battle to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria - report
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic: What I really think of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Fabrizio Romano gives update on Man United link to Eduardo Camavinga
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network