Arsenal edging closer to signing Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United - report

Arsenal are on the brink of completing a deal to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 20 August 2021, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media)

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Gunners are finally making progressing in negotiations with Sheffield United to sign the England international before the close of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has earmarked Ramsdale as his number one target to improve his goalkeeping options for the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Ramsdale is set to put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Arsenal, with the option to extend the shot-stopper’s contract by an additional year.

The Daily Mail add that Arsenal are expected to pay an initial fee of £24m with a further £6m in add-ons that could largely depend on Ramsdale’s ability to usurp Bernd Leno as the north London side’s number one goalkeeper.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of goalkeepers in the 2021 summer transfer window, including West Brom’s Sam Johnstone and Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Arteta’s side lost 2-0 to promoted side Brentford in their Premier League opener last week to heap pressure on the Arsenal manager.

The Gunners will host bitter rivals Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon.

