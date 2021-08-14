Arsenal’s bid to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United appears to be on the brink of collapse, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners have hit a stumbling block in their bid to sign the England international from the Championship club before the close of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the north London side are refusing to meet Sheffield United’s asking price for the former Bournemouth shot-stopper to cast doubt on whether Ramsdale will become an Arsenal player this summer.

According to the same story, Sheffield United want to receive a transfer fee in the region of £35m for Ramsdale given that the shot-stopper was part of England’s Euro 2020 squad.

The report claims that Arsenal have consistently attempted to get Sheffield United to lower their asking price for Ramsdale but the two clubs have failed to reach a compromise.

The Athletic state that the Gunners are reluctant to pay more than £20m up front, which is significantly less than the Blades’ asking price for Ramsdale.

Sheffield United would only make £1.5m profit on their outlay on Ramsdale last summer if Arsenal paid £20m, according to the report.

The media outlet claim that Arsenal are now prepared to look at other goalkeeping targets in the current transfer window.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip