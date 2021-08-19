Arsenal restart talks with Sheffield United about signing Aaron Ramsdale - report

Arsenal have re-entered into talks with Sheffield United about signing Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 19 August 2021, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media)

Arsenal have restarted discussions with Sheffield United about signing Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners are once again in talks with the Blades about striking a deal to bring the England international to the north London club this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal appeared to be at a stalemate with Sheffield United a week ago after face-to-face talks with the Championship side.

According to the same story, both clubs and the player were under the impression that a deal wouldn’t be struck in the current transfer window.

But The Athletic is reporting that Sheffield United have returned to the table after some mediation by agents to offer fresh hope to Arsenal that a deal can be done.

The report states that the Gunners want to pay less than Sheffield United’s £35m asking price for the former Bournemouth shot-stopper.

Sheffield United have reduced their demands to bring all parties back to the table but The Athletic still describes the negotiations as being at a “delicate stage”.

Ramsdale started his career at Sheffield United before he moved to Bournemouth in 2016 where he established himself as a regular started in the Premier League for the 2019-20 season.

The English goalkeeper returned to the Blades in a £20m deal last summer.

