Arsenal are hoping to sell Alexandre Lacazette to AS Roma in order to fund a summer bid for Chelsea FC striker Tammy Abraham this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Website Calciomercato is reporting that AS Roma’s top target in the summer transfer window to bolster their attack is Abraham following the appointment of former Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

The same article states that AS Roma need a new striker given that Inter Milan are targeting Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko as a ready-made replacement for Chelsea FC-bound Romelu Lukaku.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have reached an agreement with AS Roma over the transfer fee for Abraham ahead of an initial loan fee of €5m before a further €35m if the Serie A side decide to sign the England international on a permanent deal.

However, Calciomercato go on to write that Abraham would like to stay in the Premier League rather than move to Italy – but Chelsea FC would prefer to sell the English striker to a foreign club.

The report adds that Arsenal are offering AS Roma the chance to sign Lacazette as a potential alternative to Abraham.

The Italian website claim that AS Roma would prefer to sign Abraham who will cost more but commands a lower wage than Lacazette.

