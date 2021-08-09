Arsenal are looking at Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva as a potential alternative to Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are looking at Bernardo as a potential option to bolster Mikel Arteta’s creative options in the middle of the park.

The same article states that the Portugal international is facing an uncertain future at Manchester City after the defending Premier League champions signed Jack Grealish in a £100m deal from Aston Villa last week.

According to the same story, Pep Guardiola admitted ahead of Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Community Sheild that he would be open to selling Bernardo if the Citizens received a suitable offer.

The report goes on to add that Bernardo is interested in a move to Spain, having been linked with Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona in the current transfer window.

However, the article claims that the financial uncertainty facing the La Liga clubs could make a deal difficult to complete in the current transfer window.

The Daily Mirror add that the Spanish duo’s inability to afford Bernardo has opened the door for Arsenal to launch a potential offer for the 26-year-old.

The report adds that Mikel Arteta knows Bernardo well after the pair worked together at Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip