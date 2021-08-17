Arsenal are weighing up an offer to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Calciomercato, as quoted by TuttoJuve, is reporting that the Gunners could turn their attention to the France international as Mikel Arteta looks to sign a new central midfielder in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners are looking to bolster their options in the middle of the park after Arsenal suffered a 2-0 loss to Brentford in their Premier League opener.

According to the same story, Arsenal are hoping to convince Bayern Munich to accept a straight swap deal involving Hector Bellerin and Tolisso before the close of the transfer market.

The report goes on to suggest that the Bundesliga champions would be open to the proposed swap deal given Tolisso has struggled to leave his mark on the German side.

Calciomercato claim that the proposed swap deal could prove successful given that Bayern really like Bellerin.

Tolisso scored one goal in 16 games in the Bundesliga last season as he struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the Bayern team.

The 27-year-old moved to Bayern Munich from Lyon in a £41m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Tolisso netted 29 times in 160 games in all competitions for Lyon.

