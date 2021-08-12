Arsenal are involved in a three-way battle to sign Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach, according to a report.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that three Premier League clubs are interested in the ‘Gladbach star’s signature in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham are in pursuit of the 24-year-old as the English clubs look to improve their midfield options.

According to the same story, the Switzerland star is working hard to return to fitness ahead of the 2021-22 season with his future in the Bundesliga up in the air.

Bild claim that Borussia Monchengladbach are looking to secure a £33m transfer fee for the Swiss midfielder following his impressive performances over the past couple of seasons.

The German newspaper added that Zakaria has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid, Liverpool FC and Manchester United in the past but Arsenal, Everton and Spurs appear to be at the front of the queue.

‘Gladbach may have to reduce their asking price given that Zakaria has struggled with injury problems over the past season, according to the report.

Zakaria scored one goal and made one assist in 25 games in the Bundesliga last term.

The Swiss midfielder moved to ‘Gladbach from Young Boys on a five-year deal in 2017.

