Arsenal could use the potential cash raised by the sale of Eddie Nketiah to Brighton to fund a move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Brighton are prepared to sign Nketiah in a £20m deal to bolster Graham Potter’s attack ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Seagulls are hoping to recruit the England Under-20 international to add more firepower to the Brighton team after the south coast club proved wasteful in front of goal last term.

According to the same story, Brighton are prepared to meet Arsenal’s asking price of £20m for the Gunners striker after the 22-year-old scored two goals and made one assist in 17 games in the Premier League last term.

The Daily Express go on to suggest that Arsenal could look to quickly invest the funds in Maddison to improve Mikel Arteta’s options in creative midfield after failing to secure the signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

Arsenal have already signed Brighton defender Ben White, Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and Benfica full-back Nuno Tavares in deals worth £70m in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners will start their Premier League campaign with an away clash against Brentford on Friday evening.

