Arsenal could look to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman as a potential alternative to Sheffield United shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to a report in England.

The Chronicle is reporting that the Gunners could be forced to look at alternative options after being left frustrated by Sheffield United in the race to sign Ramsdale.

The same article states that Arsenal have already established a working relationship with Newcastle as Joe Willock edges closer to a move to St James’ Park.

According to the same story, the Gunners could look to strike an agreement with Newcastle for Woodman after the north London side previously showed an interest in the English shot-stopper.

The Chronicle states that Woodman could fit the bill for Arsenal given their frustrating pursuit of Ramsdale in the current transfer window.

The media outlet add that Newcastle had previously mentioned Woodman as a potential makeweight in a deal for Willock but the Croydon-born shot-stopper ended up staying at the Magpies due to concerns about the fitness levels of Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow.

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Brentford in their opening fixture of the Premier League season on Friday night as Bernd Leno produced an unconvincing performance in goal.

The Gunners will take on Chelsea FC at The Emirates next Sunday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip