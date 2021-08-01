Arsenal are prepared to offer Granit Xhaka a new contract to resolve questions about his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the north London side are putting together a new contract offer this summer to extend the Switzerland international’s stay at The Emirates.

The same article states that there is a sense that AS Roma and Jose Mourinho’s interest in Xhaka could be a “red herring” despite relentless transfer speculation to the contrary.

According to the same story, Arsenal have started to contemplate the prospect of keeping Xhaka on their books as AS Roma falter in their pursuit of the Swiss midfielder.

The Athletic go on to write that the Gunners are under some pressure to renew Xhaka’s deal if the Swiss star is going to stay at The Emirates given he has just two years left to run on his current contract.

The media outlet highlight that Xhaka will be available in a cut-price deal next summer if the 28-year-old is allowed to run down his contract at Arsenal.

Xhaka scored one goal and made two assists in 31 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The Switzerland international moved to Arsenal in a £33m deal from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.

