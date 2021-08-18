Arsenal eye Hector Bellerin swap deal with FC Barcelona - report

Arsenal are weighing up a swap deal with FC Barcelona that could see Hector Bellerin return to Camp Nou, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Gunners are hoping to offload Bellerin to the Spanish giants this summer nearly 10 years after the right-back quit FC Barcelona for Arsenal.

The same article states that Bellerin wants to leave the north London side in the current transfer window to end his 10-year association with the Gunners.

According to the same story, the Spain international has made it clear to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu that he wants to leave this summer.

The Athletic go on to write that Arsenal are looking to sign Emerson Royal from the La Liga giants to ensure they’ve still got cover at right-back for the 2021-22 season.

The article states that Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier is also being considered by Arsenal as a potential option to bolster Arteta’s options at right-back.

Bellerin scored one goal and made two assists in 25 games in the Premier League last season.

The 26-year-old has netted nine times in 239 games in all competitions over the past eight seasons at Arsenal.

Arsenal will host Chelsea FC on Sunday after Arteta’s side lost 2-0 to Brentford in their season opener last week.

