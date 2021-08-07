Houssem Aouar still keen on Arsenal move - report

Lyon star Houssem Aouar is still hoping to join Arsenal despite the Gunners being linked with Leicester star James Maddison, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 7 August 2021, 08:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Lyon star Houssem Aouar is still holding out on a move to Arsenal despite James Maddison being linked with a big-money move to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

The Sun is reporting that the France international is eager to move to the north London side having been linked with the Gunners over the past few transfer windows.

The same article states that Arsenal have held discussions with Lyon about the possible transfer of the 23-year-old to the Gunners in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Aouar’s representatives have been left “stunned” by reports linking Arsenal with a swoop to sign Maddison from Premier League rivals Leicester City.

The Sun goes on to report that Maddison is open to move to Arsenal in the coming weeks but Leicester are demanding £60m for the England international this summer.

The media outlet write that the Gunners are growing in confidence that a deal to sign Maddison could be possible in the current transfer window.

Aouar would represent a much more affordable option given Lyon are only asking for £25m for the French talent, according to the report.

The Lyon-born midfielder scored seven goals and made three assists in 30 games in the French top flight this term.

