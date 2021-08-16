Arsenal could turn to Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar if the Gunners are unable to sign either Martin Odegaard or James Maddison this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal would prefer to sign a creative midfielder on a permanent deal rather than bringing in a playmaker on loan for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Gunners would be willing to sign Aouar as a “last resort” if the north London side are unable to sign one of their preferred targets.

According to the same story, Mikel Arteta wants to replace Joe Willock after the playmaker moved to their Premier League rivals Newcastle United on a permanent deal.

The Sun go on to write that Lyon would be looking for a £25m fee for Aouar after the French side missed out on a place in the Champions League this season.

The media outlet write that Arsenal could still sign Odegaard but the Gunners want to lower Real Madrid’s asking price of £40m.

Arsenal would have to spend closer to £70m to sign Maddison from Leicester, the report claims.

The Gunners suffered a 2-0 loss to promoted side Brentford in their Premier League opener on Friday evening.

Arsenal will host Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Sunday.

