Leicester City have rejected Arsenal’s opening bid for James Maddison, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Gunners submitted an offer for the England international in the hope of getting a deal for Maddison over the line.

The same article states that Arsenal included Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as part of a package offer for the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, however, Leicester have no interest in a deal that includes Maitland-Niles and Nelson in exchange for Maddison.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners have nonetheless highlighted their genuine interest in Maddison after the north London side made a concrete offer for the Leicester star.

Football Insider write that Leicester are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £70m – a figure they feel reflects Maddison’s influence at the King Power Stadium over the past few seasons.

The article appears to suggest that Arsenal are still open to including a number of players as part of a deal for Maddison.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals and made five assists in 31 games in the Premier League last season to help Leicester finish in fifth spot in the table.

Maddison has netted 21 goals in all competitions since his move to Leicester from Norwich in a £20m deal in 2018.

