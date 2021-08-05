Arsenal have made a proposal for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison as the Gunners look to recruit the England international this summer, according to a report in England.

Website football.London is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop to sign the 24-year-old to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Arteta is a big admirer of the Leicester playmaker following his impressive performances for the Foxes over the past three seasons.

According to the same story, the Gunners are looking at Maddison as a potential alternative to Martin Odegaard given that the Norway international looks likely to remain at Real Madrid beyond the summer.

The report goes on to add that Maddison is at the top of Arteta’s wishlist in the Arsenal manager’s pursuit of a creative midfielder in the summer transfer window.

football.london add that negotiations have been very slow but Maddison is keen on a move to the north London side despite Leicester finishing above Arsenal last term.

The website states that Leicester are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £60m for Maddison but Arsenal hope to land Maddison by including players in the deal.

Maddison scored eight goals and made five assists in 31 games in the Premier League last term.

