Arsenal have submitted a €20m offer for Lazio attacker Joaquin Correa, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by website Sport Witness, is reporting that Arsenal are in pursuit of the Argentina international this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal are facing competition from their bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the 26-year-old’s signature.

According to the same story, Correa would like to leave the Rome club after falling out-of-favour under Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The report goes on to add that he’s expressed to Lazio a desire to leave – but the Serie A giants won’t sell Correa unless a club matches their €30m valuation.

Corriere dello Sport claim that Arsenal have made a €20m bid, so the Gunners are still short of Lazio’s asking price for the South American midfielder as things stand.

The Italian media outlet write that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have previously shown an interest in the Argentinian midfielder but the French club appear to have ditched plans to sign Correa.

Everton and Leicester City are also named as two Premier League clubs who could enter the race for Correa’s signature, according to the report.

Arsenal have already signed Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White in the 2021 summer transfer window.

