Arsenal are ready to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners want to sign Trippier to replace Hector Bellerin as Arsenal look to offload the Spain international.

The same article states that Arsenal have spoken to los Rojiblancos about Trippier’s availability and asking price in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Gunners are ready to launch a bigger bid than Manchester United in the hope of beating their rivals to the signing of Trippier.

The Sun reveal that Manchester United have offered £20m for Trippier, which is £14m below Atletico’s valuation of the versatile defender.

The media outlet write that Arsenal will surpass the £20m figure as Mikel Arteta looks to add the 31-year-old to his squad ahead of his second full season in charge.

Arsenal are looking to offload Bellerin this summer and the Spanish defender has history of injury problems over the past few seasons, according to the report.

Arsenal have already signed Brighton defender Ben White, Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and Benfica defender Nno Tavares this summer.

The Gunners will start the new Premier League season with a clash against Brentford on Friday evening.

