Arsenal face battle with Atletico for 23-year-old Argentina striker - report

Arsenal are embroiled in a battle with Atletico Madrid to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Tuttosport is reporting that Martinez is attracting a lot of interest from clubs around Europe in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Atletico Madrid are looking to sign the Argentina international in a deal worth around €30m for the Serie A winner to bolster Diego Simeone’s attack.

According to the same story, Inter are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of €90m given Martinez fired the San Siro outfit to the Serie A title last term.

Tuttosport go on to write that Arsenal have made an enquiry about the possibility of a deal to sign Martinez to give Mikel Arteta increased firepower in his squad next term.

The Italian media outlet add that the Gunners would be open to including Alexandre Lacazette as part of a deal to sign the Argentina international from Inter.

Inter could be reluctant to accept a cash-plus-player offer given the Serie A champions are under pressure to raise funds this summer, according to the report.

Arsenal, who start the new season with a trip to Brentford on 13 August, finished in eighth position in the Premier League table last term.

The Gunners have already signed Ben White, Alberto Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares this summer.

